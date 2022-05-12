Parents continue struggling to find baby formula amid nationwide shortage

Many parents are struggling to find infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term problems hit most of the biggest U.S. formula manufacturers, and the problem isn't going away any time soon.
Millions of babies in the U.S. rely on formula, which is the only source of nutrition recommended for infants who aren't exclusively breastfed.
On Thursday, grocery store shelves in the Rocket City were only partially stocked. Store workers told WAAY 31 there are days when there isn't any formula to be found. This leaves parents going from store to store to find what they need.
"It is difficult to understand how this happened. I cannot imagine what parents with younger toddlers and babies are dealing with, and all I can say is I hope that this goes away and there’s no more shortages," mother Angela Haynes said.
The problems began last year as the Covid-19 pandemic led to disruptions in labor, transportation and raw materials — economy-wide issues that didn't spare the formula industry. Inventory was further squeezed by parents stockpiling during Covid-19 lockdowns, according to a recent ABC News report.
The next major blow to the availability of formula happened in February, when Abbott Nutrition recalled several major brands of powdered formula and shut down a factory while federal officials began investigating four babies who suffered bacterial infections after consuming formula from the facility.
Abbott is one of only a handful of companies that produce the vast majority of the U.S. formula supply, so their recall wiped out a large segment of the market.
Seanna Montan is a mother to an infant who needs a mix of formula and breast milk.
"The only other thing I can think of that people can do is find a mom who is willing to give her breastmilk to you. It’s an option for some, but it’s expensive and it’s scary," Montan said.
Talk with your pediatrician or call a local food bank to see if they can help locate some options. Experts also recommend checking with smaller stores and pharmacies, which may still have supplies when larger stores run out. While there are recipes for homemade formula, pediatricians say not to try that option.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.