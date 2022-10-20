Parents can now do Impact Aid Forms online; here's how North Alabama schools hope to use the funding

On Thursday, parents in Madison County were notified to fill out an Impact Aid form, but they won’t be getting their usual blue card this year.
For the first time ever, parents will be able to go online to fill out those Impact Aid forms.
Parents who either live or work on federal property like Redstone Arsenal are asked to fill out the form. That’s because the federal government is exempt from paying local property taxes that go to schools. Impact Aid provides money to cover that lost funding.
"This is where it all begins our education, our growth, our ability to be successful across what we do starts here at the school," Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander Col. Brian Cozine said.
Impact Aid also gives school districts access to other department of defense grants to further fund a number of programs.
"We can take these funds that come to us through a partnership with our government agencies and reinvest them into students in the school districts," Madison City School Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said.
"STEM programs, STEAM programs, those programs that will prepare our students to go out into the workforce to go out into the community to go out into the world to impact our world. In a mighty and marked way," Madison County School Superintendent Allen Perkins added.
"Given the programs that are affected, it's really hard to overstate the importance of Impact Aid," Huntsville City School Superintendent Christie Finley chimed in.
Huntsville City, Madison City and Madison County schools have all gotten hundreds of thousands of dollars in the past.
Huntsville City Schools hopes to use part of this year’s funding to add the A in STEM—focusing on fine arts programs in elementary schools. Madison City Schools wants to use the funding to add STEM teachers in every elementary school next year. Madison County Schools hopes to use the funding for special education and their JROTC program.
"We're giving back that which we receive and sending out our students who go out to serve in our community, serve our nation," Perkins added.
However, it all starts with parents.
"Your dedication to serving and filling out this information will impact, impact children across our district," Dr. Nichols said.
"That we can collect that which is needful to continue the service to continue the focus of impacting and giving our students the very, very best that we have," Perkins added.
Each school district has a different deadline for parents to fill out the Impact Aid form. Huntsville City School's deadline is Nov. 3. Madison City School's deadline is Nov. 2, and Madison County School's deadline is Nov. 30.
Parents can access the form through the online parent portal. If you don’t want to fill it out online, the usual blue card forms will be available to pick up at the school.