Parents are furious after Huntsville teacher asks students if their parents are liberal or not

Parents are furious and don't think Huntsville City Schools did enough to address their concerns after a middle school teacher included a survey for students to fill out with their homework this week. The survey asked questions about the student's sexual orientation, and if the students' parents were liberal/progressive and to what degree.
Challenger Middle School's principal sent a school-wide email to parents apologizing for the issue.
“I asked my daughter where did you get this question from and she said 'I had a survey today in my civics class and that was one of the last questions that was given to me on the career survey,' one parent who did not want to use her name or show her face on camera told WAAY 31 Wednesday.
School administrators said the 48 question survey was not vetted or approved by school leadership or the district and the principal said it didn't meet schools standards either. It’s not clear if the teacher who included this in the lesson will face any disciplinary actions by the district because officials refused to respond to our questions. A district spokesperson said they do not comment on personnel matters.
“It makes me very nervous because I feel like she might be singled out and she might be bullied especially if she says something because the teacher might be just trying to push some agenda," the parent said.
The teacher was asked to remove the survey that was supposed to be used for a career lesson. Several of the questions were optional. According to parents, the survey was from a third party vendor and they want to know what the demographic information was going to be used for and by whom.
Our newsroom did email the teacher directly asking for answers but did not get a response.