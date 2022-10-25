Parent reacts to student discharging gun at McDonnell Elementary School

A firearm discharged inside McDonnell Elementary School about 9 a.m. Tuesday. No one was injured, but the timeline of events is leaving some parents frustrated.
The incident occurred in the morning, but some parents weren't notified until later in the afternoon.
"Naturally, like all the parents, you're wondering was my son hurt, was my child in the bathroom, the gunshots — a million things are going through your mind," said Steven Kirkland, whose child attends McDonnell Elementary School.
Kirkland said his heart dropped when he got a call at 12:52 p.m. about a gun discharging at his son's school.
He said the gap between the incident and parents getting notified shows the district is trying to "cover its own tail."
Kirkland is now calling on school administrators to safeguard the school so this never happens again.
Just months prior, a student at Sonnie Hereford Elementary School student also brought a gun to school and accidentally discharged it.
Clear backpacks, metal detectors or any safety measures would make Kirkland feel more safe about sending his child to school. It's a discussion coming to more light since recent acts of gun violence nationwide.
"It's time to stop playing the political game. Safeguard our schools, period," said Kirkland.
"This wasn't a high school or middle school. This was an elementary school that goes through the sixth grade, and something like this happened," he said.
Besides the district taking action, Kirkland said parents and guardians need to safeguard their own homes so that kids don't get access to weapons.
Students on Tuesday were already let out early due to the threat of severe weather.
Huntsville City Schools said in a statement that they're going to continue to work with Huntsville Police to investigate how this happened. School administrators are also asking guardians for their help in making sure children aren't bringing weapons to school.
"It's pathetic on the public school district's part for something like this to happen with this climate that we're in," said Kirkland.
WAAY 31 will stay on top of this story as it develops and more information is released.