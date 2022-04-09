Paralympics Cycling Open held in Huntsville

World class cycling has returned to the Rocket City as Madison County hosts the U.S. Paralympics cycling opening.
It's a three day event where nearly 70 of the world's best paracyclist all compete for a chance to be part of team USA's World Cup roster.
"I've been inside all winter long, so it's nice it's finally bright outside," said three time Paralympian medalist Jill Walsh.
Despite being inside, Walsh didn't miss a beat.
Walsh-who recently won a bronze medal at the Paralympic games in Tokyo 2020- placed first on Saturday in the women's T2 trike ride category.
Walsh works out 5 to 6 times a week in her basement and says her coach has played a key role in her success.
"I just try to follow what she tells me to do and hit whatever workout she sends my way. I just put my trust in her," said Walsh.
On Saturday, athletes participated in time trial races.
Even with her first place finish in that category, Walsh says she's she can't wait for Sunday.
"Road racing is always fun. Time trials is just you and the clocks. So, it's just in your own head and road race is more fun because you're interacting with other riders on the course. So, I enjoy. The time goes by a lot faster on a road race for me. It's more exciting to watch if anybody wants to come out and watch, tomorrow's way more exciting than time trials," said Walsh.
As Walsh enjoys Saturday's win - she's hopeful Sunday will bring much of that same success.
"Well, I hope I repeat the performance. I would really, really like that. Hopefully, I'll get selected to go to the first two world cups," said Walsh.
Sunday's races begin at 12 noon and will continue until 7pm. The races will take place at Research Cummings Park. The event is free and open to the public.
This is the second consecutive year that Huntsville is hosting the U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open.
The director of the Paralympics Cycling Program Ian Lawless says he's very pleased about the turnout of the event.
"It's great to see full participation despite the fact that things have slowed down and still been a little bit slow and are a little bit slow to come back due to the pandemic. But we're hoping that this is the kickoff to a full season of racing and I think for many of our athletes, it's a great way just to kind of dust off the cob webs and get back to racing," said Lawless.
Lawless says they've put in a bid to host a world cup competition here in Huntsville next year.
They are waiting to hear back from the national federation for cycling to confirm if Huntsville will be the destination for next year's world cup competition.