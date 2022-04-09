Paralympics Cycling Open held in Huntsville

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Marshall, Jackson, DeKalb and Cullman Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&