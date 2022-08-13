 Skip to main content
Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama

  Updated
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other.

The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night.

The second was a 2.7 magnitude quake that hit Madison County early Saturday morning.

It happened at 5:16 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Elkwood Section Road and W Neeley Street, about four miles northwest of Hazel Green.

The quake had a depth of about 43,000 feet.

