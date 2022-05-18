Pain at the gas pump affecting North Alabama farmers

Rising fuel prices could cost you more at the market. Farmers are having to cut back use on their diesel equipment or risk passing the fuel costs on to their customers.
"We want to grow larger, but because we don't know exactly where the economy is going because the fuel prices, we manage the amount of area that we till," said Toussaint Henry, owner of Henry's Family Farm.
He has 16 sprawling acres of land but is only cultivating about three. Part of the reason is to cut back on diesel fuel.
"We have to now be very thoughtful as to how much area we actually till, how much area we actually cultivate," said Henry.
Diesel currently costs an average of $5.38 in Alabama, according to AAA.
"Realistically, we can't take on all of the cost, so we have to pass that on to the consumer, and we don't like doing that because this is Henry's Family Farm and we want to encourage people to eat local and eat fresh," he said.
Even while using the tractor as little as possible, fuel costs are impacting other aspects of his farm. As a small family operation, he has growers grow some produce that they then ship to the farm.
"In some cases, what we pay for the product, freight cost is almost matching that," said Henry.
One problem after the other, all contributing to rising costs on the farm. It's a problem Henry is worried could impact his costumers.
"If we have to increase the price, then that is going to challenge the affordability and those who can have access to this," he said. He added that he is dreading the thought of increasing prices and will hold off as long as his wallet can take it.
Henry's Family Farm produce is available at various farmer's markets throughout the week, including Greene Street Market, Oakwood Farms Market and the Market at MidCity.