Pack of dogs attacking livestock in Central community, Lauderdale Co. Sheriff's Office warns

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to keep an eye out after reports of a group of dogs attacking livestock in the Central community.
According to Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services, the original pack was of four dogs, but authorities believe two have already been killed. They are now looking for one black dog and a brown dog with a white neck.
However, officials say, they do not want residents to actively hunt dogs matching that description. Instead, they encourage residents who see the dogs to call the sheriff's office at 256-760-5757 or 911 and to be mindful before they choose to shoot.
Reports so far indicate the dogs only come out at night, may be adult pit bulls and do not appear to be killing for food. The latter has left animal service workers unclear if traps will work, so efforts are currently focused on tracking down the dogs' owner.