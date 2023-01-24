Oxford Police searching for Calhoun County woman not seen or heard from in several days

The Oxford Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public's help in finding 25-year-old Megan Rebecca Carlisle.
Carlisle, 25, was last seen several days ago in the area of Colonial Drive in Oxford, near a Holiday Inn. Investigators said she also hasn't spoken with her family in several days, which is unusual for Carlisle.
She's described as a white female with dark hair and blue eyes who stands about 6 feet tall and weighs about 176 pounds.
Anyone with information about her current whereabouts is asked to call Oxford Police at 256-831-3122 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867 or 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips can also be left through CrimeStoppers' P3-tips app.
Tips may be left anonymously through CrimeStoppers, but individuals should make sure they get a Tip ID and password in case there are follow-up questions. Information that leads to Carlisle's whereabouts could lead to a cash reward.