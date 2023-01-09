Owner of Lauderdale Co. construction business sought on theft warrant; more victims possible

A Lauderdale County business owner is accused of stealing construction loans from at least three people, and investigators believe there could be more victims who have yet to come forward.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Division received multiple complaints about Joel Lane Lamar of Lexington and his business, Lamar Construction.
One victim said they hired Lamar for a building construction project. Both parties signed a contract and the victim gave Lamar a cashier's check for the work, but Lamar never started construction and never returned "the considerable amount of money," according to the sheriff's office.
A warrant has since been issued for Lamar for one count of first-degree theft and one count of negotiating a worthless instrument. Investigators are now asking the public's help in locating Lamar.
They're also asking anyone else who believes they may have been a victim of Lamar or his business to come forward. The sheriff's office said two more victims came forward during the investigation and there are likely others.
Anyone who wishes to report a crime or provide information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 256-760-5757.