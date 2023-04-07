Owner of Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville suffers data breach

Patients at a North Alabama hospital could have had personal data leaked.
Community Health Systems, owner of 78 hospitals across the country, announced on its website their cyber security software discovered an unauthorized party had gained access to a transfer system the hospitals use, GoAnywhere.
Out of the 78 hospitals, one of them is Crestwood Medical Center, based in Huntsville.
The hospital group said they sent out letters to patients who had their personal information leaked, including names, addresses, medical history, medication history and their social security numbers.
Dr. Ed Pearson, an assistant professor in computer science at Alabama A&M University said having your data exposed can cause major repercussions.
"They can do an attack where they masquerade or pretend to be you," said Pearson. "They can almost steal your identity depending on how much information and what information has been obtained."
Pearson said if you received a letter in the mail from Community Health Systems, there are actions you can take.
"You want to get some type of monitoring service that monitors your accounts and activities," said Pearson. "I would also say you want to contact those major credit bureaus to see if they have noticed any activities on your account as well."
Community Health Systems said they are offering patients two years of free ID restoration and credit monitoring services.
WAAY 31 reached out to the hospital group on Friday for further comment, but we have not received a response.