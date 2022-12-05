Owens Cross Roads Police increase neighborhood patrols after string of car break-ins

More communities are on guard to protect you from becoming a crime victim over the holidays. Owens Cross Roads Police alerted residents that patrols will be more common as a part of this effort.
The stepped up patrols started two weeks ago, after Owens Cross Roads Police noticed an uptick in car break-ins.
Police said a group of three or four thieves are traveling in a silver vehicle, looking for unlocked cars.
"They'll watch neighborhoods, they'll see the cars that are coming back late, especially cars that are gone on the weekends and come back. That's what they're looking for. They'll check hoods, make sure that they're warm," said Officer Jason Bakker.
He said officers have increased neighborhood patrols to make their presence known, as that will usually deter thieves.
Bakker said it's important for residents to take any valuables out of their cars, and always lock their vehicle. Owens Cross Roads is a pretty safe area, which is why many residents feel comfortable leaving their doors unlocked. Bakker said thieves are now taking advantage of that sense of security.
"This is a mostly residential town, a lot of residents. So thieves are going to see it as place for, you know, easy pickings," said Bakker.
This time of year it is also important to be alert for porch pirates. Bakker said it's best to schedule any deliveries to arrive when someone is home.
For those who are heading out of town for the holidays, let someone know your plans.
"If you make us aware that you're going to be out of town for an extended period, we can check residences, make sure that everything is okay, nothing has been breached. Also let your neighbors know that you left," said Bakker.
If you experience a theft or break in, contact the Owens Cross Roads Police at 256-725-4163.