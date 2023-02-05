Owens Cross Roads Police: Burglary investigation leads to pursuit of suspect, stolen vehicle

Owens Cross Roads Police say they were called to a possible burglary to vehicles in a neighborhood on Friday.
The suspect was spotted traveling on US Highway 431 near city hall.
When officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, the driver kept going, making his way through Big Cove and over Monte Sano.
At this point, the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Huntsville Police were assisting, going through several streets south of Governors Drive before the pursuit ended near Huntsville High School.
People inside the vehicle fled on foot, leading officers and deputies to search for the them.
One of the suspects, 21-year-old Vincent Mallory Wilkerson, was found on the roof of a shed by a Huntsville Police drone and taken into custody, according to Owens Cross Roads Police.
Officers determined the vehicle used to flee was stolen.
Wilkerson is charged with:
- Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- Attempting to Elude a Police Officer (Misdemeanor)
- Theft of Property 2nd (Firearms)(Felony)
There is also a hold on Wilkerson for Probation Violation.
The incident is still under investigation, police say.
More charges and arrests are possible.