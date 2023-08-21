 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Owens Cross Roads police arrest Albertville man for drinking and driving

  • Updated
  • 0
Oscar De La Cruz Bernal

Oscar De La Cruz Bernal

An Albertville man was arrested after drinking and driving.

Oscar De La Cruz Bernal, 21, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the Owens Cross Roads Police.

On Friday evening, officers received a “Be On the Lookout” report over the radio of a pickup that supposedly hit a road sign and was weaving very noticeably. Officers checked the area looking for the vehicle.

Police say an officer located a vehicle matching the description and observed signs of possible impairment.

The officer made a traffic stop at U.S. 431 at Old Highway 431, and police say they made the arrest after a field sobriety test was conducted.

Bernal was booked into the Marshall County Jail for breath testing and booking.

Police say Bernal was tested at 0.19 to more than two times the 0.08 limit for an adult.

Bond was set at $1,000, and jail records show Bernal was released Saturday. 

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you