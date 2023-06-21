Owens Cross Roads homeowners dealing with hail damage after weekend storms

Several homeowners need roof repairs after wind and hail caused damage in Owens Cross Roads.
More than a dozen residents of The Meadows community said they will most likely have to have their roofs replaced or fixed. Damage may not look like much from the outside, but sizable hail can leave dents and divots in a roof, leading to leaks and water damage.
Paul Dughi, a resident and former WAAY 31 general manager, said he has already had contractors out to assess the damage and is now waiting on an estimate. He said he had never heard weather quite like Sunday night's storms.
"I kinda jolted out of bed. It was so loud," Dughi said. "I had never heard hail hit like that. My grandson was staying here, and he jumped out of bed and ran downstairs; we ran up back to look, and we saw the hail that was, I don't know, about half an inch, but it was unbelievably loud."
He is not sure of the final cost but said he is expecting to need a new roof.
WAAY 31 spoke with David Bell, an insurance agent with Rocket City Insurance Group, to find out what exactly homeowners need to do after having damage.
"The first thing they need to do is call their agent and get their agent involved, then he will get the insurance company that's responsible for it involved, then we'll get somebody out there quickly," Bell said.
Bell said if you have damage that must be covered to prevent leaks, they can send contractors to protect your roof. He has been in situations where a family has lost their entire home, and thanks to their insurance, they were able to build it back.
"It's important that we're able to build the house back and replace it," Bell said. "I've gone to fires, I've gone to homes that have been hit by tornadoes and it's terrible for the family, but it's a good feeling to know that you're going to get a new home built back."
Having an agent survey the damage is important because they can help decide whether it is worth making a claim. Bell said to be smart with claims so the provider does not cancel the coverage based on too many claims.
Many of the families of The Meadows said they are thankful they are covered after what happened this weekend.