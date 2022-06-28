Overturning Roe v. Wade could mean more babies in foster care. Is Alabama ready?

Should there be an influx of children in Alabama's foster care system following Roe V. Wade being overturned, Alabama can handle it, according to Lifeline Children's Services President and Executive Director Herbie Newell.
The Alabama Department of Human Resources reports there are currently about 6,000 children in foster care in the state.
Some of the children in the system are also among the 100 or so clients that Lifeline Children's Services in Huntsville works with each year.
"Those clients range from children in foster care, moms going through maybe an unplanned crisis pregnancy as well as families that are looking for unification or adoption," Newell said.
Newell said if Roe v. Wade being overturned results in more children being placed in the foster care system, Alabama can handle it, because there are plenty of resources in the state ready to help.
Those resources include pregnancy centers, foster care agencies and adoption agencies.
If anything, Roe v. Wade being overturned makes it even more important for organizations across the state to rise up and help women in need, Newell said.
"It's time for people to realize that it was never the place of the Supreme Court to have been making those types of decisions," Newell said. "It was meant for the people by voting in the legislatures that share their ideologies and making sure they're in a place to make the laws that we have in this land."
