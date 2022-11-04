 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Overturned vehicle blocking I-565 lane between Greenbrier Parkway, County Line Road

  • 0
CRASH WEB IMAGE

Drivers traveling westbound on Interstate 565 should expect delays as crews work to clear a crash that left an overturned vehicle blocking at least one lane. 

The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the overturned vehicle is near mile marker 5 on I-565 westbound, between the Greenbrier Parkway and County Line Road exits in Limestone County.

Traffic is currently backed up beyond the County Line Road exit (Exit 7). The crash was reported about 11:25 a.m. Friday.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you