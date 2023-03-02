Overturned truck snarls I-65 traffic in Morgan County

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following counties, in Alabama, Jackson, Limestone,
Madison and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin TN,
Lincoln and Moore.
* WHEN...Until noon CST.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 849 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms overnight last night. Several instances of
flooding are ongoing this morning across Central and
Northeastern portions of Alabama, as well as Southern Middle
Tennessee. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen so far,
with additional rainfall amounts of an inch to 1.5 inches
possible today. This will exacerbate ongoing or lingering
flooding concerns.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Scottsboro, Hartselle,
Winchester, Fayetteville, Moores Mill, Meridianville,
Redstone Arsenal, Lynchburg, Hazel Green, Priceville,
Decherd, Trinity, Estill Springs, Stevenson, Cowan and Owens
Cross Roads.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
