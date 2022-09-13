Overnight lows in the upper 50s

Here we go again. Our region is locked into a delightful pattern. Overnight lows settle into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. You'll wake up to sunny skies and comfortable humidity levels on Wednesday. Look for highs around 85 degrees.
The forecast begins a subtle chance on Thursday as winds shift. Easterly winds will bring back a touch of humidity, but it will not be unbearable. Highs respond t the added moisture by pushing into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees on Friday which is about normal for our region at this time of the year.
So far the weekend looks great! High temperatures flirt with 90 degrees with no rain chances. It's a pattern that stays around through much of next week.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid-50s. Wind: Calm.
WEDNESDAY: More sunshine. Highs around 85. Wind: NW at 5 to 10 MPH.