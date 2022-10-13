Overnight lows fall into the chilly 40s

Cooler air has settled in behind the front, that means overnight lows will fall into the lower 40s across the region with the breeze continuing from the west.
We will see plenty of sunshine on Friday. Highs reach into the upper 70s in the mid and upper 70s to end the workweek, but winds will be brisk near 15 miles per hour. Gusts around 25 miles per hour are possible.
The weekend is a mixed bag. Saturday stays sunny and dry with temperatures warming up a bit into the low 80s. Sunday won't be a wash-out, but the skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. There's a slight chance for morning and afternoon showers.
We will be very chilly next week with highs in the 60s for much of the work-week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 42. Wind: W at 2 to 5 MPH.
FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: SW at 10 to 15 MPH. Gusts at 25.