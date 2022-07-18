Overcrowded and understaffed jails contributing to inmates finding ways to escape

Being overcrowded and understaffed is a common problem plaguing Alabama jails right now.
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson says that's contributing to how some inmates have been able to escapee recently.
Though Sheriff Williamson does not oversee the Tuscumbia City Jail, where two inmates recently escaped, he says they’re likely facing some of the same challenges many other Alabama jails are.
That includes overcrowding and being understaffed.
Sheriff Williamson says he believes the new justice center will be a huge asset to Colbert County.
Eventually Sheriff Williamson says he would like to see the city jail start housing some of their inmates in the county.
"The overcrowding that we have is partly the reason that a lot of this is going," Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said. "I believe that if we got a new jail and all the cities would participate then I believe it would help all of our situations."
Right now efforts are in the very early stage of the design phase to bring a new justice center to Colbert County.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore says it's being built at the end of David Lilienthal Drive in Muscle Shoals.
In addition to the 60,000 square feet jail, that will house 300 inmates, there will be at least two courtrooms on the property and 125 offices.
One of which will be the new location of the Colbert County Sheriff's Office and Colbert County EMA/911.
The current county Jail was built in 1962, designed for about 60 inmates.
These days they're housing 90 to 100.
"They're sleeping on the floor," Sheriff Williamson said. "They're sleeping everywhere they can get to sleep. It's kind of a dangerous situation for our employees as well."
Sheriff Williamson says jails are only meant to last 20 to 20 years.
"With the jail that we have, they're constantly being watched," Sheriff Williamson said. "We have people there all the time and some jails don't have that and that's a problem. The smaller jails, they're not staffed to take care of that. They do not have the money."
The more inmates inside a jail, the more staff needed.
Sheriff Williamson says the new jail will require a lot more money than what is in the budget right now to maintain.
The county has secured an 18-million-dollar bond issue for the justice center project.
County leaders say they do not anticipate a tax increase to fund this project.
Architects at Lambert-Ezell-Durham of Florence just started designing it.
That will take about 6 months.
The targeted completion date of the project is June 2024.
"In making the decision to move forward with the project, the commission has addressed a decades old problem with the existing county jail," Creekmore said.
The commission also hopes that by investing in the property on the Old TVA Reservation, that is more than 400 acres of land, private business may also choose to locate to the area.