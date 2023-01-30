Overcast Monday, rainy and dreary for much of the workweek

Overcast, cloudy skies will remain overhead throughout the day Monday with areas of patchy fog remaining through late afternoon.
High temperatures will reach near 60 degrees with a slight breeze. Overnight Monday night, rain returns to the forecast.
Both Tuesday and Wednesday feature soggy morning commutes with all-day, on-and-off rain after that. High temperatures each day will be in the mid-40s.
Wednesday overnight and all day Thursday will have the heaviest rain of the week. By bedtime Thursday, most of us should be completely dry with partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
MONDAY: Overcast. Highs near 60. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Rain starting after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: N 10-15 MPH.