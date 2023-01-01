Overcast Monday, change for severe weather on Tuesday

Enjoy the rest of Sunday's sunshine because Monday brings overcast skies with warm and humid temperatures near 70 degrees yet again.
There is a chance for some scattered sprinkles on Monday morning but heavy rain will begin to move through the region Monday after dinnertime. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will remain with us through the overnight hours and much of the day on Tuesday bringing gusty winds, heavy downpours and plenty of flashes of lightning. North Alabama and Southern Tennessee are in a level 2-5 risk for severe weather on Tuesday. Be sure to stick with WAAY 31 on-air, online, and on your phone for the latest updates as they become available.
While the primary forcing mechanism for this rain is a cold front, we will not feel the full effects until the latter half of the week with Wednesday high temperatures in the upper 50s. The rest of the week and into the weekend will feature highs near 50 and overnight lows in the 30s.
The good news is that plenty of sunshine returns on Wednesday and stays with us through the start of the workweek.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid-50s. Rain chance: 10%. Wind SE at 10-15 mph.
SUNDAY: Overcast, AM drizzle, heavy PM rain/storms. Rain chance: 30%. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind SE at 15-20 mph.