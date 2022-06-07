Outgoing Huntsville council member worried city's annexed expansion is a bad game plan

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIMESTONE, SOUTHERN MADISON, CENTRAL MORGAN, SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON AND NORTHERN MARSHALL COUNTIES... At 553 PM CDT, Trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Several stalled out vehicles along Memorial Parkway south of Huntsville. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Scottsboro, Redstone Arsenal, Priceville, Trinity, Owens Cross Roads, Grant, Gurley, Section, Woodville, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Huntsville International Airport, Pleasant Groves, Langston, Paint Rock and Mooresville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE