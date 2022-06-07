Outgoing Huntsville council member worried city's annexed expansion is a bad game plan

To annex or not. That is the question.
Huntsville City Council member Frances Akridge is not holding anything back as her time on the Rocket City's council comes to an end next fall. In an exclusive interview with WAAY 31, Akridge said she opposes the rush to annex more property.
It is no secret Huntsville is expanding, but Akridge says future council members need to remember the burden on the city to provide services for all of this new territory.
"There needs to be compelling reasons to spread out," Akridge said.
Akridge says she's been stonewalled in the past when she has asked Mayor Tommy Battle and his administration for the cost per mile to annex land.
"They need to be aware of the cost of annexation. I have asked what is the cost per mile to develop services. I can't get an answer because the mayor says no one else wants to know. The new council should be asking those kinds of questions and getting an answer," Akridge said.
WAAY 31 took the same question to Battle's administration Tuesday. The city said there isn't a set price because every annexation is different, and factors like if the area is already served by roads, located within an existing fire station service area and so on impact the cost widely.
Akridge has voted in favor of some annexation during her time on council. WAAY 31 reviewed annexation requests from the last three years and found the majority of those requests either came in from developers of communities or efforts by the city itself to gobble up large tracks of land for future business development.
Akridge points to efforts earlier this year to annex hundreds of acres near Gurley in western Madison County. WAAY 31 learning in the end that deal fell through to lure a massive industrial manufacturing plan to the area off Highway 72.
"I was not in favor of it, I understood the economic interest and jobs, but it can be there without it being in the city. If something like that needs to be there, the county has the ear of the state legislature. They could find ways to improve roads and make that happen and not put it in the city," Akridge said.
The annexation process is dictated by state law, with several paths forward. But only one of those maneuvers can be used to annex property against the desires of residents in the area, and it requires local state lawmakers to act. The other methods require unanimous consent of property owners.
The city says from the get-go a big question needs answered: Whether the land to be annexed touches the existing city limits, and whether or not it is outside the corporate limits or police jurisdiction of other cities.
Huntsville city officials say they sometimes receive dozens of requests to annex every year and all of those requests go through a review process and ultimately, it's the full city council that votes to approve any annexation.
"The more you annex the more expensive it is for a city," Akridge added.
Akridge prefers increasing density and redeveloping properties that are already a part of the city limits.