Out-the-door Monday, and next weather-maker forecasts

Monday morning will be quite cold, with wake-up temperatures near the freezing point. The good news is that plenty of unobstructed sunshine will allow for high temperatures in the mid-60s.
Tuesday brings rain in the dinnertime hours that transitions to heavy rain and some storms on Wednesday, leading into strong all day storms on Thursday, some with the potential to be severe.
Friday and Saturday will be much colder but dry and mostly sunny.
TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Starting frigid, plenty of sun! Highs in the mid-60s. Wind: WSW 5-10 MPH.