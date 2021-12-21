'Out of luck': Monoclonal antibody treatment doesn't work against omicron

The rapidly spreading omicron variant is leaving doctors with their hands tied, as the two standard antibody treatments against Covid-19 no longer seem to work.
"We are in a very bad place," said Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the division of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
She believes there's no way to escape the omicron variant.
"I know in the next couple of weeks we are going to get calls from people," Marrazzo said.
Those calls will be from people wanting antibody treatments. Treatments from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly have been typically used to fight against early Covid-19 symptoms, but things are different now.
"The omicron variant is not treatable with our current monoclonal antibodies, so if you are unvaccinated, you're out of luck," Marrazzo explained.
That leaves doctors with nothing they can do.
"It's very, very frustrating," Marrazzo said. "I mean, as health care providers, we hate not being able to do anything. It's about the worse thing we can do. We want to help people. We want to treat people."
Preliminary data shows omicron is a milder version of the virus, but health officials are still concerned because they need more data. Now, doctors are wondering what to do to help.
"The question is, do you treat them with what we have, which is the Regeneron antibody, which we know doesn't really work against the omicron. Just because we have nothing else," Marrazzo said.
There is a glimmer of hope, however. One antibody treatment does seem to work against the variant. It's called sotrovimab.
The federal government paused its distribution last month to conserve supply, but distribution was recently resumed. Some areas saw their first shipments as early as Tuesday.
That said, supply is still extremely limited. Alabama only got 318 doses of the treatment and more won't be available until the week of Jan. 3.
"I can tell you, when I saw the email this morning saying that we're not getting the monoclonal antibody that actually works against omicron, I had a horrible, sinking, sinking pit feeling in my stomach," Marrazzo said.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said it was told to save this treatment for patients who are at highest risk. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said those who are at high risk are determined by local prioritization schemes. They include:
• People over 65 years old;
• People with major immune suppression;
• People with a body mass index of more than 35;
• People who have cardiovascular disease;
• People who are pregnant;
• People with poorly controlled diabetes;
• People with significantly reduced kidney function;
• People with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD;
• People who have had a stroke; and
• People with two or more of the previously listed risk factors.
Everyone else will continue to get the current antibody treatment because doctors say it doesn't hurt to try.
"Just because the Regeneron antibody is not perfectly matched to treat omicron, it doesn't hurt to get it," Marrazzo said. "That doesn't mean don't get it just because you're sick. If it turns out you have omicron, it's going to be a challenge."
She said there is hope that more options will be available soon and health care workers continue to monitor variant data. In the meantime, they are "trying to treat people as needed, as they come in if they're sick," she said.
One of those potential new treatments against omicron is on the horizon. The FDA is expected to authorize Covid treatment pills that seem to work against this new strain of the virus.
It's still unclear when that may actually happen, but health officials said it may get emergency-use authorization as soon as this week. There is still a concern, however, that there's still an issue of distributing that treatment to people across the country.