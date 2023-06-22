Out goes the rain, in comes the heat

The cutoff low responsible for days of rain across the region will clear out of the area as we wrap up the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy with areas of fog possible. Lows will be in the mid 60s.
Nothing more than a few pop up showers are expected in northeast Alabama Friday afternoon. Added sunshine will push highs to the mid 80s. It will get even warmer Saturday with forecast highs near 90.
Sunday is currently forecast to be hot with low 90s. However, there is a chance a cluster of storms that develops to our north will move toward the Tennessee Valley Sunday morning. If that happens, highs would likely cool to the 80s.
A cold front will bring the potential for strong storms Sunday night through Monday morning. Details still need to be pinned down, but there is a chance severe storms capable of producing large hail and damaging wind.
Dry weather and highs in the low 90s return next Tuesday and Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Some patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: N 3-6 MPH.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.