'Our prayers have been answered': Alabama minister returning home from Ukraine

The Alabama minister who's been stuck in Ukraine is set to return back home Monday night. WAAY 31 has been tracking his journey since the invasion took place.
"Our prayers have been answered! He's safe!" Pauli Posey said.
She is giddy with excitement as she looks forward to standing at the bottom of the elevators at Birmingham International Airport to finally be reunited with her husband.
"Just wait for each person to come down. You know, "Where's mine?! Where's mine?!'" Pauli said. "It's just the best feeling in the world."
Mark Posey has been in Ukraine for around a month, and right when he was about to come home, Russia invaded Ukraine. So, he headed straight to Poland.
"It was just an immediate exodus," Pauli said. "It was just like when you see on TV and there's a hurricane and you see people evacuating or something wrong. ... He said it was a very intense thing."
The congregation of Winfield Church of Christ also worried for their minister.
"Just imaging him stuck in the border with thousands of people trying to get out and into Poland," Drew Manley said. "Everybody you see here was very, very concerned."
Pauli said God put people in Mark's path to guide him into Poland.
"The people God put in his path the whole time is just amazing. It just shows the power of God," Pauli said.
Pauli said she broke down when Mark finally made it across the Ukrainian border.
"It was very emotional to see you know when we mark ourselves safe somewhere. To see that he was safe and he was being taken care of and another step closer to home," Pauli said.
Now, he's on his way back home, where his church says he will stay.
"He's on time out. He can't go anywhere for a while," Manley said.
However, his family said they will continue to help Ukraine.
"We as a church will come together again and help them rebuild what they've lost over there," Pauli said.
Mark will get some much-needed rest after he gets home, but he plans to get back to the swing of things starting Tuesday. He will emcee a dinner at church, then start preaching again Wednesday night.