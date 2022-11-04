'Our only vehicle': Investigation underway after Decatur nonprofit van set on fire

A Decatur nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the homeless says they're now without a vehicle.
Hands Across Decatur said someone set their van on fire at their Fifth Avenue location at about 3 a.m. Friday.
The nonprofit organization is an advocacy center for the homeless and a resource for people in the community.
The Decatur Police Department and Decatur Fire & Rescue are now investigating the incident.
"Whoever it was put a propane tank right here, and they torched it," said Sue Terrell, executive director of Hands Across Decatur.
The van now won't even start.
"The fire department had to break a window to get in and put the fire out, because it went under the hood as well, so it's just dead in the water," Terrell said.
The van was donated to the organization about five years ago.
Terrell said it has a lot of miles on it, so they don't want to put a lot of money into it.
Despite those miles, the van was still running and being used everyday.
"This was our only vehicle that we had," Terrell said. "It was for our transport of our homeless to and from doctors' appointments, to and from to get their IDs, to and from camps, to pick up donations and, if we donate anything, to take things over there, too."
Terrell said, for now, Hands Across Decatur will operate the best they can as usual. They will also continue to be a resource for people in the community, no matter the circumstances.
"It got us to and from where we needed to go around town, but now we're without that," Terrell said. "We'll figure it out, I guess."
Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident.
Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to call the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4600 or on its Tip Line at 256-341-INFO (256-341-4636).