Oscars producer: LAPD ‘prepared’ to arrest Will Smith after Chris Rock slap

Oscars producer Will Packer is speaking out about what happened behind the scenes moments after actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
In an interview with "Good Morning America," Packer said that Los Angeles police were "prepared" to arrest Smith, but Rock was "dismissive" about pressing charges.
"They were saying, you know, this is battery was the word they use in that moment," Packer said. "They said we will go get him; we are prepared. We're prepared to get him right now. You can press charges. We can arrest him. They were laying out the options, and as they were talking, Chris was being very dismissive of those options. He was like, 'No, I'm fine.' He was like, 'No, no, no.'"
