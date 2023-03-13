Oscar wins for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' stretch to parents, pride in North Alabama

The Academy Awards are held more than 2,000 miles away from where Daniel Scheinert's parents live, in Guntersville.
On Sunday, Scheinert had a big night ahead of him, as his film, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' was nominated for seven awards.
"I never realized when he started this process how many awards shows there are," said Ken Scheinert, Daniel's father. "Between all the deals in Los Angeles [and] the different state awards."
While Daniel and his mother, Becky attended the awards show in Los Angeles, Ken watched the show at his Guntersville home.
Scheinert made sure to take a piece of Alabama with him, as he wore a tuxedo purchased at Scottsboro's Unclaimed Baggage.
The journey to Sunday did not surprise Ken, as he said Daniel was always creative and was heavily involved in theater.
"His older brother [got] into a school program [that] got into filming with a bunch of his friends and they wouldn't let Daniel," said Ken Scheinert. "So he got some of his friends and he started doing it."
Scheinert's hard work would pay off, as his film took home an award show high seven wins, including the coveted Best Picture and Best Director.
"I mean there were certain awards I really wanted him to win," said Ken Scheinert. "The screenwriters, the directors and then the movie itself, because those are personal to Daniel."
With the awards season all but over, Ken Scheinert said there are not enough words to sum up how he feels about his son.
"I don't know what goes beyond proud, but that's probably at this stage we're at right now," said Ken Scheinert.