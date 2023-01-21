Ortiz scores 29 as Lions down Bears 82-66

FLORENCE, Ala. -- Daniel Ortiz scored 29 points to lead the University of North Alabama to its second win over Central Arkansas in four days as the Lions downed the Bears 82-66 at CB&S Bank Arena.
The ASUN Conference win moved UNA's overall record to 11-10, while its league mark to 3-5.
UNA held a 38-32 lead at the half and outscored the Bears by 10 points over the final 20 minutes.
Ortiz 29 points were just two shy of his career high of 31 that he scored against UCA last season. Jacari Lane added 15 points and K.J. Johnson had 14.
North Alabama held a 39-35 rebounding advantage, led by Damian Forrest and Dallas Howell with nine each. Will Sucie and Lane added five each.
UNA shot 51.7 percent from the floor for the game and hit 13 of 28 three-point attempts. UCA was held to 36 percent shooting from the floor and was just five of 21 on three-point shots.
North Alabama hosts Jacksonville in another ASUN Conference battle on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.