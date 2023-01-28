Ortiz hits 10 3-Pointers as Lions win fourth straight

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama made nine of its first 12 shots from the floor and never looked back as the Lions won their fourth straight ASUN Conference game with a 91-78 victory over North Florida at CB&S Bank Arena.
The win was sparked by a career-high 32-point performance from sophomore Daniel Ortiz as he hit a school-record 10 three-point baskets. It surpassed the mark of nine hit by Milton Nance in 2006.
The Lions led by as many as 23 points in the first half and hit the 40-point mark just 12 minutes into the contest. UNF was able to cut it to a 10-point game at halftime at 44-34, after the Lions scored just four points over the final eight minutes of the half.
Ortiz hit his first seven straight three-point attempts to open the game and the Lions hit eight of their 12 first half three-point shots.
In the second half, North Alabama maintained a double-digit lead for the majority of the final 20 minutes and settled for the 13-point victory.
Following Ortiz, K.J. Johnson had 14 points, Jacari Lane 12 and Will Soucie 11. Lane and Johnson contributed six assists each and Damian Forrest, Dallas Howell, Eoin Nelson and Johnson had four rebounds each.
North Alabama shot 7.6 percent from the floor for the game and hit 14 of 20 three-point attempts for 70 percent. The 14 made three-pointers was a season high for the Lions.
With the win, North Alabama is now 13-10 overall and 5-5 in ASUN play. North Florida falls to 8-14 overall and 3-7 in the ASUN.
North Alabama travels to DeLand, Fla., to face Stetson on February 2 at 6:00 p.m.