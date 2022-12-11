Orion splashes down in Pacific Ocean nearly 1 month after Artemis I launch

UPDATE: Orion has splashed down. NASA reports the spacecraft "is stable and upright, as it should be."
After 25 days on an uncrewed test flight around the moon, the Orion spacecraft is finally returning home to Earth.
The sixth and final return trajectory correction burn occurred at 6:20 a.m. Sunday. The crew module will enter the Earth’s atmosphere at 11:20 a.m., and the spacecraft will splashdown with a parachute-assisted landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California at about 11:39 a.m.
The Artemis I mission began with a successful liftoff of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket Nov. 16, from Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Over the course of flight test, flight controllers have tested Orion’s capabilities in the harsh environment of deep space to prepare for flying astronauts on Artemis II.
If all goes well, NASA hopes to not just return humankind to the moon for the first time in more than 50 years but land the first woman and first person of color on the moon.
NASA has provided the following upcoming re-entry milestones and times:
11:20:14 p.m. – Crew Module Entry Interface
11:35:28 p.m. – Altitude 40,000 feet
11:36:02 p.m. – Forward Bay Cover Chute Deploy
11:36:06 p.m. – Drogue Chute Deploy
11:37:26 p.m. – Main Chute Deploy
11:39:41 p.m. – Splashdown
Earth’s atmosphere initially will slow the Orion spacecraft from several thousand miles per hour to 325, then parachutes will slow it even further, to a safe splashdown speed of 20 mph or less as it descends through Earth’s atmosphere. Parachute deployment begins at an altitude of about 5 miles with three small parachutes. At an altitude of 9,500 feet and a spacecraft speed of 130 mph, three pilot parachutes will lift and deploy the main parachutes to slow Orion to a landing speed that ensures astronaut safety for crewed missions.
For this mission, however, Orion was uncrewed, carrying dummies as part of its test flight.
When Orion splashes down, the crew module uprighting system will deploy a series of five bright-orange helium-filled bags on the top of the capsule to make sure it stays upright. The capsule must be upright for crew module communication systems to operate correctly and to help protect the health of the crew members inside on future missions.
