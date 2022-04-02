Orion Amphitheater hosts job fair ahead of May opening

If you're looking for work in Huntsville, more jobs are coming to the city.
The Orion Amphitheater held a job fair looking to fill at least 100 new hourly positions.
Karleigh Smedley of TVG Hospitality said now is the time for them to bring on hourly associates for the opening of Huntsville's amphitheater on May 7.
Smedley said they're hoping to fill guest service assistant positions, which includes ticket takers, ushers and box office assistants.
They're also hiring bartenders and other positions in the food and beverage department.
Smedley said the turnout at The Lost Highway Lounge was good and that she's thankful to see so many people come out, looking to be apart of the art and music scene in Huntsville.
"It’s such a gamble, living in a post-Covid world and working through the hiring issues that we are having within hospitality in particular. But, it has been really good so far," Smedley said. "We’re really hopeful to be able to hire within and not have to outsource for our positions, and so far, so good."
There was some on-the-spot hiring at the job fair. Candidates who were considered went through two rounds of interviews before being presented with an offer.
As of now, this is the only job fair that has been held for the amphitheater. Smedley told WAAY 31 her team will consider possibly hosting another if necessary.