Organizations say lack of gender identity discussion will promote bullying, mental health issues

A new law prohibits discussion about gender identity and sexual orientation in grades K-5.
Trans Family Support Services says those discussions and examples in curriculum are crucial, because it lets those who are trying to figure out their identity know that they're not alone and helps them discover themselves. The Alabama programs manager said it's something he wishes he would have seen when he was younger.
"I kept saying, 'I feel like I look like a boy. I feel like a boy.' Nobody would grasp or understand what that meant," Manie Blunt said.
He remembers starting to have those thoughts when he was about 3 years old, but he didn't know what to do about it.
"I couldn't be my authentic self, so I went through some various, like severe stages of depression, of just absolute loneliness, of not knowing what it was like to connect with people," explained Blunt, who was 23 when he made the switch.
He believes the new law prohibiting discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation will create more mental health issues and even promote bullying in schools.
"What can teachers do about it if they're not allowed to address it?" Blunt asked.
But the bill's sponsor believes that discussion shouldn't happen at school.
"It needs to take place in the privacy of their home with their parents, not anyone else," Rep. Scott Stadthagen said.
When Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill into law, she said, "We don’t need to be teaching young children about sex. We are talking about 5-year-olds, for crying out loud. We need to focus on what matters — core instruction, like reading and math.”
However, the founder of Trans Family Support Services said it's all about saving kids from years of distress and allowing them to figure out who they are.
"Most of us live in the privilege where we've never had to think about it, because their gender identity is in alignment with their sex assigned at birth," Kathie Moehlig said. "It's not an education. It's not a curriculum. It's not an agenda, by any means. It's an inclusivity of all individuals and honoring all identities."
Blunt said he wants those who are trying to figure out that identity to know "you will find people who love you and people who care about you, and there are those of us who are here for support with open arms."
Researchers say most kids figure out their gender identity between the ages of 2 and 5 years old.
The new law is set to take effect on May 8. It also would require students to go to the bathroom that align with their birth certificate.