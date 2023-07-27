 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For both Heat Advisories, heat index values in the
105-108 degree range are expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman counties. In Tennessee,
Moore and Lincoln counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, from Noon today to 7 PM CDT
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from Noon to 7 PM
CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Oreo maker increases growth forecast thanks to demand for cookies, sweets

  • Updated
  • 0
Oreo maker increases growth forecast thanks to demand for cookies, sweets

The maker of Oreo and Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate is thanking an increased demand for sweets in the first half of the year for its positive forecast, Mondelez (MDLZ) International said in its second quarter earnings call on July 27.

 Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

New York (CNN) — The maker of Oreo and Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate is thanking an increased demand for sweets in the first half of the year for its positive forecast, Mondelez (MDLZ) International said in its second quarter earnings call Thursday.

“We feel good about continued consumer confidence,” the company said on its earnings call, saying the Chicago-based manufacturer continued to drive robust demand in its core categories of chocolates and biscuits.

It expects a 12% organic net revenue growth compared to an analyst estimate of 10%, driven in part by high demand for its snacks offsetting the high cost of goods.

It’s their second quarter in a row of growth. The company increased its net revenue and earnings outlook in the first quarter as well, saying its strong performance was due to demand for its snacks and reducing its coffee equity stakes.

In the second quarter, net revenue increased 17% to $8.51 billion. Analysts predicted revenue of about $8.21 billion.

US grocery prices stayed steady in June after ticking up in May. It’s notable there was strong demand for snacks as extreme weather, the war in Ukraine, avian flu and higher costs along the supply chain increased global food prices.

The company lagged in Europe, due to “expected disruption driven by retailer negotiation.” But it said Oreo in China, for example, is one of the brand’s most important emerging markets.

Mondelez’s portfolio includes other household names, such as Ritz, LU, Clif Bar, Tate’s Bake Shop, Milka and Toblerone.

Shares of Mondelez rose 1.65% in after hours trading.

CNN’s Danielle Wiener-Bronner contributed to this report.

