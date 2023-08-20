Oppressive and dangerous heat returns to North Alabama

*31 Alert Days have been issued for next Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of dangerous heat*
Sunday evening remains quite warm and humid with clear skies overhead. As you wake-up first thing on Monday morning, temperatures will be in the low 70s and feeling significantly more humid than we have been for the past several days. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s, feeling like the low 100s on Monday. The sun will be out in full force, so make sure you're staying hydrated and taking frequent breaks in doors.
The heat and humidity only get worse as we head through the work-week. We'll keep sunshine each but we'll also keep highs in the upper 90s, with feels like temperatures well into the triple digits each day. 31 Alert Days are in effect for Wednesday and Thursday ahead of projected heat index temperatures of 110. We can't count on much relief from cloud cover or from a breeze this week, so please make sure you are staying safe.
This is also a vital time to make sure that you are mindful of how quickly the inside of cars can heat up, how hot asphalt and concrete surfaces can get, and how you can both know the signs of and avoid heat related illness.
Saturday is our next chance for rain with very isolated showers possible north of the Tennessee River in the morning. Sunday brings highs only in the low 90s and the chance for evening and overnight storms.
MONDAY: Sunny, oppressively hot. Highs in the upper 90s, feels like 104. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.