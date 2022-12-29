'Operation Christmas Cleanup': How you can recycle your live Christmas tree in Madison County

Don't dump your Christmas trees just yet. Try to hold onto them for a few more days.
The City of Huntsville's Green Team is hosting "Operation Christmas Cleanup" to recycle trees and put them back into the environment.
Nikole Sothers, with the city's Green Team, said dropping off your tree will give it a second life. Last year's "Operation Christmas Cleanup" saw more than 500 cars participating.
This year, the city is collecting Christmas trees Jan. 7 at two locations: in Huntsville at John Hunt Park, 2315 Airport Road, and in Madison at Madison City Schools Stadium, 211 Celtic Drive. The event is 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The goal is to repurpose the trees and create mulch. The mulch will be used in area parks, including John Hunt Park.
Make sure to strip your tree of ornaments before bringing it to either location.
"It's important to always reduce our waste, no matter what, but it's so easy. It's a live tree, so it can easily go back into the earth," said Sothers.
Sothers said if your tree is dying, there are other ways to salvage them. Put bird feeder in the tree and lay it outside, or chop it up for firewood.
In years past, Hays Nature Preserve allowed trees to be dumped into the water. The trees create a habitat for the fish, but Sothers said this year, the habitat is thriving.