"Operation Christmas Cleanup," how you can recycle your Christmas tree in Madison County

Don't dump your Christmas tree's just yet. Try to hold onto them for a few more days.
The City of Huntsville's Green Team is having a "Operation Christmas tree cleanup," to recycle trees and put them back into the environment.
Nikole Sothers, with the cities Green Team said dropping off your tree will give it a second life.
The city is collecting Christmas tree's January 7th at two locations. One location in Huntsville at: John Hunt Park, 2315 Airport Road and another in Madison at: Madison City Schools Stadium, 211 Celtic Drive. The event is 8am until 1pm.
The goal is to repurpose the trees and create mulch. The mulch will be used in area parks, one of them being John Hunt Park.
Make sure to strip your tree of ornaments before bringing it to either location.
"It's important to always reduce our waste no matter what, but it's so easy, it's a live tree so it can easily go back into the Earth," said Sothers.
Sothers said if your tree is dying, there's other ways you can salvage them.
You can put bird feeder in the tree and lay it outside or chop it down to use as firewood.
Last year, over 500 cars participated.
In year's past, Hays Nature Preserve allowed tree's to be dumped into the water.
The tree's create a habitat for the fish, but Sothers said this year, the habitat is thriving.