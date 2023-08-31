Operation Believe applications open next week

Christmas Charities Year Round will kick off its Operation Believe Programs for Madison County Families and Seniors on September 5.
The programs provides toys and gifts to Madison County families and seniors at or below the area median income ($71,000) or in emergent need.
Children ages 2 to 18 are eligible.
Seniors above age 60 are eligible.
How to apply:
- Come to CCYR at 3504 Leeman Ferry Road Suite P in Huntsville.
- Bring photo ID and Social Security Cards or proof of custody for children.
How to help:
Adopt a Stocking
- Pick up an empty stocking between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. during weekdays.
- Fill up the stockings and return by Friday, December 1.
Adopt a Senior
- Fill out a Senior Adoption Form between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. during weekdays.
- Your senior's wish list will be emailed to you by November 20.
- Deliver your seniors gifts to the CCYR Center by Friday, December 15.