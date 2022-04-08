Opening statements heard Friday in trial of Huntsville man charged in capital murder of NASA retiree

Opening statements went into an emotional testimony Friday in a high-profile capital murder trial.
Warren Hardy is accused of killing NASA retiree Kathleen Lundy in 2016 during a violent chase of his ex-girlfriend.
Right off the bat, before opening statements even got underway, the defense team pointed out a racial discrepancy among the selected jurors.
Everyone in the panel is white; Hardy is Black.
Judge Chris Comer said he noted the motion and is aware but overruled the defense's challenge.
During opening statements, the state outlined the events of Aug. 26, 2016. Prosecutors said Lundy was heading to a neighborhood cookout.
They said Lundy was shot and killed by Hardy.
Prosecutors also dove into Hardy's relationship with the woman he was allegedly trying to chase down.
The couple dated from 2014 to 2016, before the woman started seeing behavioral changes in Hardy, according to prosecutors. She eventually obtained a protection of abuse order.
However, prosecutors said, Hardy attempted several times to get to her despite the order. One of those attempts ultimately led Hardy to Lundy's porch on Aug. 26, 2016.
Prosecutors said, in a rage, Hardy approached Lundy's husband for car keys. When her husband went to get Hardy the keys, Lundy was shot and killed.
The defense, on the other hand, asked jurors to be mindful of conflicting testimonies during the trial. They referred to it as an "unusual case" and asked the jury to listen closely.
After opening statements, the first witness took to the stand. Rusty Lundy, Kathleen Lundy's husband, fought back tears as he gave his testimony.
His story mirrored the prosecution's opening statement.
The trial will resume Monday.