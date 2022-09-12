Opening statements begin Tuesday in Mason Sisk capital murder trial

A jury has been selected in the capital murder trial of Mason Sisk.
The jury (12 members plus two alternates) is made of seven women and seven men.
They'll be tasked with determining whether Sisk is innocent or guilty of capital murder. The Elkmont teenager is accused of shooting and killing five of his family members in 2019 as they slept in their beds inside the family home.
On Monday, 200 potential jurors were summoned to the Limestone County Courthouse for questioning by lawyers. During the jury selection process, more than 100 potential jurors answered questions ranging from employment and marital status to opinions about DNA evidence and biker gangs.
Sisk wore a collared shirt and pants instead of his jail uniform to Monday's proceeding. He was observed making notes and talking with his attorneys throughout the hearing.
Last week, the judge in the case ruled jurors will hear what Sisk told deputies the night of the crime. Sisk's lawyers tried to prevent that, amongst other evidence, from being used during the trial. Judge Chadwick Wise sided with the prosecution in his rulings.
The trial is expected to take the rest of the week and begins with opening statements 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, who is waiting for a response to an appeal of his own conviction, is expected to be called to the stand early in the trial. Blakely spoke to Sisk while he brought the teen to the sheriff's office for questioning, but that conversation was not recorded on body-worn cameras.
Sisk first told authorities that he heard gunshots while playing video games inside the home's basement and saw an unknown suspect leaving the residence. He later admitted to killing his family after being read his Miranda rights.
Sisk also led deputies to the gun he allegedly used, which had been discarded along a road near the crime scene.
The jury will not be asked to weigh in on sentencing should they find Sisk guilty. Instead, due to his age and nature of the charges, the judge will handle sentencing.
Sisk faces life in prison if convicted. He does not face the death penalty.