 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.5 feet Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.3 feet on 05/06/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Opening of Journey Middle School in Madison delayed until 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
Journey Middle School

Journey Middle School (artist's rendering, courtesy of Madison City School System)

Journey Middle School will not be ready to open for the 2022-2023 school year, Madison City Schools announced Friday.

This is due to a delay in the construction process, according to a letter to parents from Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols.

The school board has moved the school’s opening to the 2023-2024 school year.

Nichols’ letter said parents representing grades 6-8 were consulted and overwhelmingly preferred to wait for a full school year rather than attempt opening in the middle of the 2022-2023 year.

The district will now proceed with middle school course registration for the 2022-2023 school year. Information will be released from middle schools in the coming days about registration information, student visits, and parent meetings, Nichols’ letter said.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com