Opening of Journey Middle School in Madison delayed until 2023

Journey Middle School will not be ready to open for the 2022-2023 school year, Madison City Schools announced Friday.
This is due to a delay in the construction process, according to a letter to parents from Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols.
The school board has moved the school’s opening to the 2023-2024 school year.
Nichols’ letter said parents representing grades 6-8 were consulted and overwhelmingly preferred to wait for a full school year rather than attempt opening in the middle of the 2022-2023 year.
The district will now proceed with middle school course registration for the 2022-2023 school year. Information will be released from middle schools in the coming days about registration information, student visits, and parent meetings, Nichols’ letter said.