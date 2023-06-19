Opal Lee 'grandmother of Juneteenth' shares her story

On Juneteenth, Ms. Opal Lee, credited with the federal holiday shared details about her decades-long journey with WAAY 31. The 'grandmother of Juneteenth' walked more than two miles in Forth Worth, Texas Monday. Opal's walk of freedom unfolded in Texas and other cities across the country commemorating the end of slavery.
"It's going to be strong because we're all going to be walking all over the nation. I'm so thankful that people are becoming aware of what Juneteenth means," Lee said.
The 96-year-old said her dream became a reality two years ago when President Joe Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday. Lee walked hundreds of miles across the country collecting over a million signatures from supporters.
"I've been at it for over 40 years. It did seem surreal," Lee explained.
The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas learned that they were free more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
"It's my prayer that we will join together and work together as a people regardless of nationality or color."