Only on WAAY: Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin’s first TV interview since cardiac arrest on field

Make sure you’re watching WAAY 31 on Monday when ABC News’ “Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan sits down for a one-on-one interview with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
This is Hamlin’s first television interview since he collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest in January.
In the wide-ranging sit-down, Hamlin discusses what he remembers about that day, how it felt to wake up in the hospital, his remarkable recovery, his future in football, and, now, teaming up with the American Heart Association to train three million people in CPR.
In this exclusive first-look from the interview, the NFL player calls the trainer who performed CPR the “savior of my life” saying he’s “truly thankful.”
“GMA” airs at 7 a.m. Monday on WAAY, so stay tuned after watching WAAY 31 News at 6 a.m.!