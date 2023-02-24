Only on WAAY 31: A look at Redstone's role in supporting Ukraine

Anchored at Redstone Arsenal is the Army Materiel Command (AMC). It's mission: To supply anything and everything the soldier or warfighter needs in the field.
"From clothing, to medical supplies, anything that a soldier needs to fight and the welfare of that soldier, AMC is responsible for," said Renee Mosher, Director of Operations and Readiness at AMC.
While U.S. Army troops are the top priority, its responsibility stretches beyond our borders to our partners and allies around the world.
"It's all about democracy and deterring aggression, and that's what we do here," Mosher added.
The command has coordinated about $10.6 billion in weapons and supplies for Ukraine in the past year.
It doesn't make policy. The command executes the plans that come from the White House or Congress, but it's not as simple as it sounds.
It's a massive logistics web of efforts that flow through partnerships at Redstone.
Those partnerships include AMC and its major subordinate command, the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC), along with organizations and personnel around the world.
"The center of gravity is here at AMC at Redstone Arsenal," said Mosher.
"Right now, we have 134 partners and allies that we are providing capabilities to," explained Myra Gray, deputy to the Commanding General of the Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC).
The aid for Ukraine started long before Russia's invasion. It was always there, just as it is for other allies, but war brings a new sense of urgency.
"We're balancing those priorities for those cases. We have to look at, 'Are they already getting it through presidential drawdown? Are they getting it from a partner? Can this partner that we may be delaying, can they do without it?'" Gray said. "If not, we've got to push, because we're not just focused through a soda straw on one country and one conflict. We have to maintain readiness around the world."
Part of Gray's job is making sure the U.S. remains the top priority.
"We don't just sell to anyone," said Gray. "Every sale has to be within the U.S interest. If it would not be in our interest, in our national security interest to provide the capability to a partner and ally, we would not do it.
"It's not just whoever has money; it's not just whoever has an ask. It must fit in with our own national security objectives."
That's true no matter what the aid looks like.
"It could go from something very small, like some pistols, to something huge, such as a PATRIOT system," she said.
It's not just products, either. The aid can also include training and necessary maintenance.
"I think what's important is understanding this is not just sales," said Gray. "This is providing capabilities, and there's a multitude of positives from that when we deliver capability. We are supporting our industrial base both commercial and organic, so it helps us as a nation. We have partners who can then fight the fight, which means we don't necessarily have to."
Gray said it's a strength and a partnership. She added that the positives that come with selling are never really about money, calling North Alabama's role a pivotal one — for Ukraine and any other conflict.
"We have to be ready to help prevent those conflicts, and then when they happen, be ready to rapidly respond, and that's what we do here in North Alabama," Gray said.
They are standing guard, in hopes of delivering peace to different parts of the world.
"People ask, 'Why Ukraine?'" echoed Mosher. "It's all about democracy, it's all about deterring aggression, and that's what the U.S. stands for."