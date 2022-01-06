 Skip to main content
...Black Ice possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley...

Lingering moisture from recent rain and a wintry mix, in combination
with cold air moving into the region, has created patches of black
ice on a number of area roadways, including some major highways.
Bridges and overpasses, and roads that are in normally shaded areas
or are on the north aspect of higher terrain are especially at risk.
For a complete list of affected roadways, consult local media or the
state department of transportation.

Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to
see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use
extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and in curves and
in making turns. Do not assume that a well traveled road will be
completely free of ice.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Only 10% of ICU beds available in state due to Covid-19 surge

The omicron Covid-19 variant is raging across Alabama, and it's causing a flood of patients for Alabama hospitals. 

Only about 10% of the state's intensive care units are available as of Thursday, and that's not the only concern for the Alabama Hospital Association.

They're seeing more hospital workers and health care providers getting sick with the variant, too.

"They're everything, from food service workers to the people who do registration to nurses at the bedside," said Dr. Don Williamson, president of the AHA. "We've also got hospitals where they're seeing their medical staff down."

Williamson said he's worried the situation will only get worse over the next 10–14 days in Alabama.

