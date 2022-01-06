Only 10% of ICU beds available in state due to Covid-19 surge

The omicron Covid-19 variant is raging across Alabama, and it's causing a flood of patients for Alabama hospitals.
Only about 10% of the state's intensive care units are available as of Thursday, and that's not the only concern for the Alabama Hospital Association.
They're seeing more hospital workers and health care providers getting sick with the variant, too.
"They're everything, from food service workers to the people who do registration to nurses at the bedside," said Dr. Don Williamson, president of the AHA. "We've also got hospitals where they're seeing their medical staff down."
Williamson said he's worried the situation will only get worse over the next 10–14 days in Alabama.