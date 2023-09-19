Online sports betting gaining popularity across the country, still illegal in Alabama

While many flocked to lottery dealers in hopes of getting the winning Powerball numbers Monday, Tennessee residents had another option for wagering with online sports betting.
Wagering on sports teams online has been legal in Tennessee since November 2020.
"You can go on to your phone using an app and place a bet on a game that's happening on your TV. This is a safe and regulated market, one that is proving successful across the country," said Nathan Click of Sports Betting Alliance.
Sports Betting Alliance represents many of the national sports wagering companies. It's a business that's seeing high profits on sports betting.
The Tennessee Sports Wagering Advisory Council reported that our neighbors to the north took in $243.4 million in wagers in August, a 13-percent increase from July’s $215.4 million.
"People love to be able to sit at home to watch a game and not have to go into a location to place a bet,” said Click. “That's why the most money in Tennessee is coming from digital."
In Alabama, betting on sports teams is not legal.
"What you have right now in states like Alabama and elsewhere where there's no safe and legal market is that folks are forced to go to illegal offshore apps that provide no consumer protections. They provide no restriction, no regulation,” explained Click.
Click is optimistic that it'll be legalized here in Alabama because of the popularity of online betting across the country.
"Sports betting is really popular especially in SEC states. People want to have the ability to bet on games and hopefully it's just a matter of time it will be up to state leaders to decide that,” said Click.
But until that time, sports betting and the lottery are illegal in Alabama.