Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 16.0 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

One woman hospitalized after Huntsville house fire

  • Updated
  • 0
FIRE WEB IMAGE.jpg

UPDATE:

One woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Huntsville.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue said the fire on Valleydale Road started in the kitchen, then spread to the attic. Crews told WAAY 31 the kitchen is destroyed.

10 people, including 2 children, are displaced.

ORIGINAL:

Huntsville Fire & Rescue has multiple units at the scene of a structure fire on Valleydale Road.

The department asks that the public avoid the area while first responders work to clear the scene.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

